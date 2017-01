Nov 24 Papilly AB (publ) :

* QV Invest AB decided to convert remaining 3 million Swedish crowns ($323,029) of convertible loan into Papilly shares

* To issue 444,444 new shares towards QV Invest; conversion price is 6.75 crowns per share

* At end of 2015 QV Invest converted 7 million crowns of convertible loan into Papilly shares