Nov 24 Softline AG :

* Increased its revenues in the first nine months of 2016 from 12.1 million euros (9 months 2015) to 15.0 million euros ($15.80 million)

* 9-month EBIT improves from -1.1 million euros to -0.8 million euros, net result -1.0 million euros improved versus previous year (-1.3 million eur)

* Order backlog up from 9.1 million euros (9 months 2015) to 14.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)