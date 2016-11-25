UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Moody's:
* Moody's: Japanese corporates face restrained recovery in 2017
* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Companies will increase investment selectively which will be supportive for Japanese trading and oil & gas companies
* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Sees negative outlooks for autos; steel, shipping and oil & gas
* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Sees stable outlooks for telecoms, utilities, general trading companies, electronics and pharmaceuticals
* Moody's - Expect global GDP to grow at a low pace, with the G20 at around 2.9% and Japan at around 0.9%
* Moody's - Stabilization of economic growth in emerging markets will also support stability in Japanese corporate earnings
Source : (bit.ly/2ffmiyq)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources