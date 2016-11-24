REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
Nov 24 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :
* Asx alert-iag announces margin on capital notes-iag.ax
* Iag has allocated $350 million of capital notes under broker firm and institutional offers
* Reinvestment offer is expected to close on 16 december 2016
* "amount was increased from $300 million iag announced at offer launch on 21 november 2016"
* Margin has been set at 4.70% per annum for the capital notes offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )