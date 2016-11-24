Nov 24 HSS Hire Group Plc

* Adjusted EBITA up 6 pct to 14.6 mln stg

* Continued margin improvement through year from 4.5 pct at H1 16 to 5.7 pct at 9 months, 16

* Now expect adjusted EBITA for year to be above prior year, but below range of market expectations

* Management expect a small reduction in net debt by year-end

* Q4 trading will be at lower end of management's expectations