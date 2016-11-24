Nov 24 ASX:

* Asx- Centuria Capital Group announced a proposed acquisition of majority of 360 capital group's real estate management platform for $217 million

* Asx- Centuria Capital announced entitlement offer of new stapled securities at issue price of $1.00 per new stapled security to raise about $77 million

* Asx- Centuria Capital also announced a placement to existing and new institutional investors to raise approximately $23 million

* Asx - Centuria Capital Group also announced a conditional placement to existing and new institutional investors to raise approximately $50 million