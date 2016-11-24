Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* India's demonetization has mixed impacts on sovereign, banks and corporates

* Government of india's withdrawal of all inr500 and 1,000 notes is affecting all sectors of economy to various extents, with banks being key beneficiary

* Measures in near term will pressure gdp growth and government revenues

* In longer term should boost tax revenues and translate into higher government capital expenditure and faster fiscal consolidation

* Corporates will see economic activity decline, with lower sales volumes and cash flows, those directly exposed to retail sales most affected

* Withdrawal of the inr500 and 1,000 notes will significantly disrupt economic activity, resulting in temporarily weaker consumption and gdp growth

* Households and businesses will experience liquidity shortages as cash is taken out of the system

* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity would ultimately help broaden the tax base

* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity would expand usage of financial system, which would be credit positive

* Expect bank deposits to increase by 1%-2% as a result of the demonetization

* In the nearer term, however, expects asset quality to deteriorate for banks and non-bank finance companies

* Expect in longer term, the reduced reliance on cash in the indian economy will benefit auto abs transactions Source text : bit.ly/2gDnaNx