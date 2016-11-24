Nov 24 Nictus Ltd :

* Trading statement for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Group's HEPS for 6 months ended Sept. 30 expected to be profit of 2.56-4.03 cents per share is between 65 pct and 45 pct lower than previous year