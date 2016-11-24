Nov 24 Tradehold Ltd :

* Interim condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements for the six months to Aug. 31 2016

* Six month revenue increased by 71 pct to 20.9 mln stg (2015: 12.2 mln stg)

* Net asset value per share grew 11.7 pct to 92.6 pence (2015: 82.9 pence)

* Six month earnings per share grew 38.1 pct to 5.8 pence (2015: 4.2 pence)

* Outcome of Brexit referendum created immediate turmoil in markets in UK

* Brexit vote did not have a material effect on its operations which continued to trade well even with initial market turmoil

* Expect Tradehold to improve on results achieved in 2016 financial year

* Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend