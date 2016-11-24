Nov 24 Three Sixty Five Pcl

* Would like to notify that said article was not written based on any true information which resulting in severe business damage

* Refers to article "Fake News Tsf!!" published in Thairath Newspaper, Ngao Hoon column, on 24 november 2016

* Article referring to setting up of joint venture named Action & Auction Co., Ltd. With Union Auction Public Company Limited

* Three sixty five-out of two reputable persons involved in speculation of co's stock price, Khun Kanoksak Pinsaeng was once advisor to chairman of board but resigned from position

* Says articles are published falsely without correct facts