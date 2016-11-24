Nov 24 Three Sixty Five Pcl
* Would like to notify that said article was not written
based on any true information which resulting in severe business
damage
* Refers to article "Fake News Tsf!!" published in Thairath
Newspaper, Ngao Hoon column, on 24 november 2016
* Article referring to setting up of joint venture named
Action & Auction Co., Ltd. With Union Auction Public Company
Limited
* Three sixty five-out of two reputable persons involved in
speculation of co's stock price, Khun Kanoksak Pinsaeng was
once advisor to chairman of board but resigned from position
* Says articles are published falsely without correct facts
Source text: (bit.ly/2gDCg5H)
