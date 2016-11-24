UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Rheinmetall AG :
* To supply international customer with HX81 tractor-trailers
* Order encompasses 110 logistic vehicles worth a total of 134 million euros ($141.53 million), earmarked for delivery between January 2018 and February 2019
* Contract includes comprehensive service and logistical support for a period of five years Source text - bit.ly/2giZkCy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources