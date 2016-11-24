Nov 24 Semperit Holding AG :

* In the evening of 23 November 2016 (local time), a fire broke out in Malaysian production site of examination and protective gloves (latexx partners)

* For safety reasons operation of several adjacent production sites was stopped and sites were evacuated

* Fire was extinguished within a few hours and nobody was hurt

* All production lines at site, with exception of one production area that is located right next to source of fire, have restarted operation and supplies are continued