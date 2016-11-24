Nov 24 Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd :

* HY revenue HK$6.12 billion, recording an increase of 5.2%

* HY net profit attributable to owners of company was HK$296 million, recording a decrease of 19.3 percent

* Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of ¥6 per ordinary share

* Low playing cost operations are steadily prevailing in entire industry