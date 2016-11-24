BRIEF-Comprehensive Leasing FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )
Nov 24 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited:
* Approval for registration of medium term notes in the PRC by China Asset Leasing Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
* Registered amount of medium term notes is RMB630 million
* Approval for unit to issue 5-year medium term notes in prc
* Unit received notice of acceptance of registration issued by national association of financial market institutional investors to issue 5-year medium term notes
* Purpose of issuing medium term notes is to provide supplemental funding for deposit payments and pre-payments for acquisition of aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The road to college has turned into an autobahn for some high school seniors this year.
* Govts use syndications to stem exodus of banks from bond issues