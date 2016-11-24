Nov 24 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited:

* Approval for registration of medium term notes in the PRC by China Asset Leasing Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company

* Registered amount of medium term notes is RMB630 million

* Approval for unit to issue 5-year medium term notes in prc

* Unit received notice of acceptance of registration issued by national association of financial market institutional investors to issue 5-year medium term notes

* Purpose of issuing medium term notes is to provide supplemental funding for deposit payments and pre-payments for acquisition of aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )