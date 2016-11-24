BRIEF-Comprehensive Leasing FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )
Nov 24 L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) :
* Q3 net sales 4.66 billion Swedish crowns ($505.01 million) versus 4.81 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 net profit 3.24 billion crowns versus 1.27 billion crowns year ago
* NAV after deferred tax at Sept. 30 was 529 crowns per share versus 451 crowns per share at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2275 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The road to college has turned into an autobahn for some high school seniors this year.
* Govts use syndications to stem exodus of banks from bond issues