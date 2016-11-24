Nov 24 Computime Group Ltd :

* HY turnover for period HK$1.71 billion, up approximately 2.3% from same period last year

* HY net profit attributable to owners of company HK$42.1 million for period, compared to hk$32.5 million

* No payment of interim dividend for six months ended 30 september 2016 is recommended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: