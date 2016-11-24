Nov 24 Lauritz.com Group A/S :

* Enters into a five year partnering agreement for the branch in hHrning

* New partner takes over operation and activity of Lauritz.com in Herning

* Says new partnering agreement will have a positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 5 million Danish crowns ($710,000). Source text for Eikon:

