BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
Nov 24 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :
* Entered into irrevocable,nondiscretionary programme with UBS AG to repurchase amount of shares no greater than 12.5 mln stg
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.