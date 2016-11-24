Nov 24 Liberty Holdings Ltd :

* Operational update for the nine month period ended Sept.30 2016

* Difficult operating conditions experienced in first half of 2016 persisted in Q3

* Says assets under management amounted to 675 billion (31 december 2015: r668 billion) for 9 months ended 30 september