Nov 24 Biogened SA :

* Management resolves to change parameters of its bond program launched on Aug. 29, 2013

* It prolongs the program until Nov. 30, 2022

* The management raises the bond issue program's maximum value to 10 million zlotys ($2.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1796 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)