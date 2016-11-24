BRIEF-XTL biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
Nov 25 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd -
* Refers to takeover notice dated 24 November 2016 from Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited
* "Takeover notice issued as a result of Abano's concerns that 7 November 2016 takeover notice contained misleading information"
* "New offer remains substantively same as previous offers and Abano board's preliminary view has not changed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)
* Wellcare receives NCQA quality accreditation for Medicaid and Medicare health plans in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: