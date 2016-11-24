Nov 25 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd -

* Refers to takeover notice dated 24 November 2016 from Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited

* "Takeover notice issued as a result of Abano's concerns that 7 November 2016 takeover notice contained misleading information"

* "New offer remains substantively same as previous offers and Abano board's preliminary view has not changed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: