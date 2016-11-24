Nov 25 Dreamworld:

* Dreamworld- Workplace Health and Safety Qld inspectors have finished their inspections of slides and rides at Whitewater World And Dreamworld

* Dreamworld- Inspectors subsequently issued two notices for Whitewater World and eight notices for Dreamworld.

* Dreamworld - No notices related to guest safety

* Dreamworld - CEO Craig Davidson said all WHSQ notices would be addressed before whitewater world and dreamworld reopened

* Dreamworld- We are confident of being able to announce a reopening date for both parks very soon