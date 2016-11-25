Verizon has not proposed an acquisition to Charter-sources
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc , the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has not proposed an acquisition to Charter Communications Inc, according to sources.
Nov 25 Asia Pacific Digital Ltd
Asia pacific digital ltd - "our revenues for first half of FY17 are likely to be below prior corresponding period"
TORONTO, Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc took a hit from an abandoned television project but reported better-than-expected adjusted profit on Thursday that sent its shares higher as Canada's largest wireless provider leaned on mobile and internet growth.
CHAPECO, Brazil, Jan 26 Brazilian striker Tulio de Melo had a long career in soccer clubs across Europe but when his former team Chapecoense called last month in the wake of a devastating air disaster, he knew he had no choice but to go back.