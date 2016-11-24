Nov 25 Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission
* taken proceedings on consent basis against Australia And
New Zealand Banking Group and Macquarie Bank
* taken proceedings in relation to alleged attempts to
engage in cartel conduct
* "anz has admitted to 10 instances of attempted cartel
conduct and macquarie to eight"
* "it is for the court to decide whether penalties in these
amounts are appropriate "
* "accc and anz have jointly submitted that anz pay a
pecuniary penalty in the amount of $9 million"
* "accc & macquarie have jointly submitted that macquarie
pay pecuniary penalty in amount of $6 million"
