BRIEF-Getinge: can't rule out more costs related to FDA quality control probe
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
Nov 25 Opto Circuits (India) Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net loss 2.59 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 466.7 million rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 621.4 million rupees; consol net sales was 781 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fXhUDf Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
* Number of outbreaks, strains at unprecedented level-experts