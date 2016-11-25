BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
Nov 25 FCMB Group Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group profit before minimum tax and income tax of 14.18 billion naira versus 11.88 billion naira year ago
* 9-month group net interest income of 53.20 billion naira versus 50.03 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2glZlpo Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.