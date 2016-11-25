Nov 25 Sime Darby Bhd :

* Qtrly net profit 443 million RGT versus 323 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 10.10 billion RGT versus 10.17 billion RGT

* Volatility (owing to commodity prices and foreign exchange rates), uncertain market environment will remain a challenge for the group

* No dividend was paid during the quarter ended 30 September 2016

* Has recommended a final single tier dividend of 21.0 sen per share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2016

* "Motors operations in Malaysia continue to be impacted by stringent bank lending policies on vehicle financing"

* Board expects Group's performance for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 to be satisfactory