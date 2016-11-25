BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
Nov 25 Fastator AB (publ) :
* Q3 net profit 11.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million)versus 22.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 total revenue 585,000 crowns versus 8,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2457 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.