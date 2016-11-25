Nov 25 Realdolmen NV :

* H1 revenue 113.6 million euros ($120.04 million) versus 103.7 million euros year ago

* H1 total profit 3.7 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 4.9 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* For the full year 2016/2017 expects turnover of IT & business consulting to grow while IT & business support services will remain flat

* For 2016/17 the yearly turnover should grow

* Expects full year EBIT margins to be around mid-single digit levels ($1 = 0.9463 euros)