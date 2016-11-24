Nov 24 Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* Trading statement for six months ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Six-month headline earnings per share is expected to be between 250 cents and 270 cents, being an increase of between 38 pct and 49 pct

* Says earnings increases have been driven mainly by higher sugar cane and banana prices offset by declining deciduous prices