Nov 24 Chaoyue Group Ltd :

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent in relation to placing

* Maximum net proceeds of from placing will amount to approximately hk$1.59 billion

* Company has agreed to place, on a best effort basis, through placing agent, up to 1.28 billion new shares

* Placing price is hk$1.25 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: