Nov 24 Distell Group Ltd :

* Retirement of existing chairman and appointment of new chairman

* David Nurek will retire as independent non-executive director and chairman of Distell, with effect from Nov. 24, 2016

* Jannie Durand, who joined board in 2012 as a non-executive director, will succeed Nurek as chairman, with effect from Nov. 24, 2016