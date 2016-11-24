Nov 24 China Merchants Land Ltd

* merchants nanjing entered into nanjing 2016g60 land cooperation agreement with poly jiangsu and nanjing future land

* Registered capital of jv company is rmb20 million

* parties will jointly invest in jv company set up in prc specifically to engage in development of nanjing 2016g60 land

* merchants nanjing will contribute 33% in registered capital of jv company