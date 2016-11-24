BRIEF-Arecibo, Puerto Rico signs purchase agreement with COPsync
* COPsync Inc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
Nov 24 Smi Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd
* Yao Qinxi has been appointed as executive director
* Chan Chi To, Antony has resigned as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COPsync Inc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Kong Weishan has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment