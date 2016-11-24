Nov 24 IMS SA :

* Q3 revenue 9.4 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 9.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit 1.1 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys year ago

* Maintains its FY 2016 financial forecast lowered on Nov. 16

* Maintains its dividend policy for 2016 and following years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)