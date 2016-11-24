Nov 24 Ascencio SCA :

* Decided to distribute an interim dividend in respect of the 2015-2016 financial year

* This interim dividend amounts to 3.00 euros ($3.17) gross per share (or 2.19 euros net per share based on a withholding tax of 27 pct

* The ex-dividend date is 1st of December 2016