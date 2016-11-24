BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
Nov 24 Ascencio SCA :
* Decided to distribute an interim dividend in respect of the 2015-2016 financial year
* This interim dividend amounts to 3.00 euros ($3.17) gross per share (or 2.19 euros net per share based on a withholding tax of 27 pct
* The ex-dividend date is 1st of December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.