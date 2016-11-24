Nov 24 Ascencio SCA :

* Nav per share as of Sept 30 of 49.97 euros ($52.80) versus 46.52 euros year ago

* Ocuppancy rate as of Sept 30 of 98.6 pct versus 97.7 pct year ago

* Net income as of September 30 of 40.2 million euros versus 22.5 million euros year ago

* FY rental income 38.8 million euros versus 36.0 million euros year ago

* For fiscal year 2016-2017 rental income should reach 39,8 million euros

* For fiscal year 2016-2017 rental income should reach 39,8 million euros

* This should allow distribution of a gross dividend similar to the dividend for the fiscal year 2015-2016