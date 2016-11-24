BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
* Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
Nov 24 Ascencio SCA :
* Nav per share as of Sept 30 of 49.97 euros ($52.80) versus 46.52 euros year ago
* Ocuppancy rate as of Sept 30 of 98.6 pct versus 97.7 pct year ago
* Net income as of September 30 of 40.2 million euros versus 22.5 million euros year ago
* FY rental income 38.8 million euros versus 36.0 million euros year ago
* For fiscal year 2016-2017 rental income should reach 39,8 million euros
* This should allow distribution of a gross dividend similar to the dividend for the fiscal year 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.