Nov 24 Meyer Burger Technology AG

* Says announces changes in its executive management and board of directors

* Hans Brändle, previously CEO of Oerlikon Coating, appointed chief executive officer of meyer burger technology ltd as of 1 january 2017

* Says alexander vogel, currently vice chairman of board of directors, will assume role of chairman of board of directors as of 2 december 2016