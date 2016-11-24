BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
* Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
Nov 24 Hispania SA :
* To pay gross dividend of 0.157 euro ($0.166) per share on Nov. 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.