BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* J&J said to make takeover approach for Swiss drugmaker Actelion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2fcpCdp
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: