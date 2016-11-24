Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited
* Equity Investment In Relativity Holdings Media LLC
* has entered into a binding term sheet and a letter of intent with relativity holdings
* deal for company to invest a minimum amount of us$15 million , with an option to invest an additional us$135 million
* consideration will be funded by a combination of debt financing and/or other fund raising exercise to be carried out by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)