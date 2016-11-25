UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Intecq Ltd
* Co has been granted leave by supreme court of new south wales to bring forward adjourned second court hearing to 9.15am, 2 december 2016 for final orders
* Final regulatory approval has been received by Tabcorp Holdings for acquisition by Tabcorp Gaming Holdings Pty Ltd
* Final regulatory approval for acquisition by tabcorp gaming of all of issued share capital in intecq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources