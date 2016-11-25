Nov 25 Intecq Ltd

* Co has been granted leave by supreme court of new south wales to bring forward adjourned second court hearing to 9.15am, 2 december 2016 for final orders

* Final regulatory approval has been received by Tabcorp Holdings for acquisition by Tabcorp Gaming Holdings Pty Ltd

* Final regulatory approval for acquisition by tabcorp gaming of all of issued share capital in intecq