Nov 25 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* H1 net income rose to around 9.5 million Swiss francs ($9.35 million)(previous year: 1.0 million Swiss francs)

* Continues to anticipate a further increase in net sales and net income in full business year 2016/17 compared to previous year