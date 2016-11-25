Nov 25 Scandi Standard AB (publ) :

* Update on impact from bird flu

* Says expects prices in alternative export markets to be under pressure

* Negative EBIT effect on its export volumes is expected to be in range of 4 million-8 million Swedish crowns ($432,811-$865,623) per month

* Says impact may be larger during initial stages as new markets/channels needs to be identified and logistics adapted ($1 = 9.2419 Swedish crowns)