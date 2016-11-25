Nov 25 Solocal Group SA :

* Q3 revenues 197 million euros ($208.41 million) versus 212 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 60 million euros, down by 24 pct

* EBITDA/revenue margin of 30 pct

* Q3 net income 14 million euros, down by 19 pct compared to Q3 2015

* Confirmation of outlook for 2016 in spite of business inflection due to the delay in the financial restructuring plan

* For 2016 expects internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct

* For 2016 expects EBITDA to revenue margin  28 pct

* "Conquer 2018" plan postponed by 6 months due to delay in financial restructuring plan impacting commercial performance and cash flow generation