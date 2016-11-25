BRIEF-Getinge: can't rule out more costs related to FDA quality control probe
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
Nov 25 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says receives patent in Mexico for its NST0037 compound for neurodegenerative diseases
Source text: bit.ly/2fxmYNS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
* Number of outbreaks, strains at unprecedented level-experts