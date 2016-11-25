Nov 25 Anoto Group AB :

* Q3 net sales 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.3 million) versus 55 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 60 million crowns versus loss 25 million crowns year ago

* Expects to close both next quarter and full year of 2016 at a loss

* Anticipates substantial improvements in its financial performance during 2017 Source text for Eikon:

