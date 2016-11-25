Nov 25 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* Launches capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights for about
143 million euros ($151.41 million)
* Issues 2,705,414 new shares with preferential subscription rights
* Issue price of the new shares is 53 euros
* Subscription period between November 30 and December 9
* Trading in new shares starts on December 20
* Capital increase will contribute to financing of acquisition project for buildings in
Nanterre for a value of 145 million euros at the end of 2016
