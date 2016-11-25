BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing to lease one Airbus A320 to Airasia
* Calc-discloseable Transaction - Lease Of Aircraft To Airasia
Nov 25 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommended to Tribunal that transaction be approved, with conditions, whereby Imperial Holdings intends to buy Interstate
* Commission has approved, without conditions, the intermediate merger whereby Emerson intends to acquire the target business from Pentair
* Commission has approved, without conditions, the intermediate merger whereby HZTP intends to acquire BML
* approved without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Kutana intends to buy the target business from Aveng Africa
* Recommended to tribunal that proposed transaction be approved, whereby Stellar intends to buy Prescient Holdings
Jan 26 Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said:
* Notes are expected to be issued on Feb. 2, 2017