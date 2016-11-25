Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Nov 25 Prescient Ltd
* Announce appointment of Murray Louw, currently non-executive chairman of group, as financial director with effect from Feb. 1 2017
* Michael Buckham, current financial director of group, has decided to resign in order to continue his career with another listed company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56